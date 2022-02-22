Companies / Industrials Aveng rattled by Trident Steel reclassification Construction group’s share price hit by news that noncore unit had to be treated as a continuing business in its interim results B L Premium

Infrastructure and services group Aveng's share price fell as much as 10% on Tuesday morning as the market reacted to news that reclassification of its Trident Steel subsidiary as a continuing operation helped prompt a plunge in earnings.

In early trade Aveng was trading 7% lower at R19.25, having earlier reached R18.57. The share price has fallen just more than a quarter since February 14, when it flagged the reclassification in a trading update...