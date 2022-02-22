Aveng rattled by Trident Steel reclassification
Construction group’s share price hit by news that noncore unit had to be treated as a continuing business in its interim results
22 February 2022 - 10:16
UPDATED 22 February 2022 - 18:36
Infrastructure and services group Aveng's share price fell as much as 10% on Tuesday morning as the market reacted to news that reclassification of its Trident Steel subsidiary as a continuing operation helped prompt a plunge in earnings.
In early trade Aveng was trading 7% lower at R19.25, having earlier reached R18.57. The share price has fallen just more than a quarter since February 14, when it flagged the reclassification in a trading update...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now