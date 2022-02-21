Aveng’s earnings plunge pending asset sale finalisation
The company says negotiations are ongoing for the sale of Trident Steel
21 February 2022 - 21:08
JSE-listed Aveng posted a decrease in group earnings and headline earnings for the six months to December 31 2021 due to the reclassification of Trident Steel, which the company is selling, as a continuing operation after being discontinued previously.
The sale of Trident Steel is expected to be completed within the next 12 months, and the business is reportedly performing well and expected to generate sufficient cash to contribute to debt repayment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now