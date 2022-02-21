Companies / Industrials Aveng’s earnings plunge pending asset sale finalisation The company says negotiations are ongoing for the sale of Trident Steel B L Premium

JSE-listed Aveng posted a decrease in group earnings and headline earnings for the six months to December 31 2021 due to the reclassification of Trident Steel, which the company is selling, as a continuing operation after being discontinued previously.

The sale of Trident Steel is expected to be completed within the next 12 months, and the business is reportedly performing well and expected to generate sufficient cash to contribute to debt repayment...