Companies / Industrials Aveng shares crash a third after warning of profit fall The group's shares were having their worst day in about a year on Monday, after it warned of an interim profit fall of as much as a quarter

Shares of infrastructure and services group Aveng crashed almost a third on Monday afternoon, on track for their worst day in about a year, after it warned earnings could fall as much as a quarter in its half-year to end-December.

Aveng, previously one of SA’s largest construction companies, expects operating earnings of between R210m and R218m from R280m previously, saying trading continued to be affected by the effects of Covid-19, including travel restrictions and lockdowns...