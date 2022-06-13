×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

NEWS

Find anywhere fast: Jaguar Land Rover teams up with What3words

What3words gives every 3m x 3m square in the world an address with three random words

13 June 2022 - 10:32 Motor News Reporter
Jaguar Land Rover becomes the first car manufacturer to integrate What3words global location technology into vehicles already on the road. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jaguar Land Rover becomes the first car manufacturer to integrate What3words global location technology into vehicles already on the road. Picture: SUPPLIED

Jaguar Land Rover is offering customers accurate navigation even in the most remote locations, by becoming the first car manufacturer to integrate What3words global location technology into vehicles already on the road.

The system can be installed through a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update. Once updated, the system allows customers to input What3words addresses directly into the navigation bar on the Pivi Pro Infotainment system. 

What3words has divided the globe into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, and given each one a unique combination of three words: a What3words address. For instance, the Kyalami racetrack is listed as “extremes.sloping.fizzy”.

The technology works without the need for mobile connectivity, and new and existing customers will be able to navigate to any precise location in the world using just three words.

“This world-changing technology is all about simplification, providing our customers with a seamless modern luxury experience that means they can find their way anywhere in the world without having to worry about connectivity,” said Mark Carter, navigation product owner, digital product platform at Jaguar Land Rover.

Jaguar Land Rover and What3words have worked together since 2018, when they created What3words addresses to help improve healthcare administration on the remote Scottish island of Mull.

A What3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. The free What3words app is available for iOS and Android.

Land Rover launches the stretched Defender 130

Luxury off-roader offers more room and up to eight seats
Life
1 week ago

REVIEW: Audi RS E-tron GT is swift, silent and mind-blowing

The first electric Audi to wear the RS badge is both practical and potent
Life
1 month ago

Upsized Opel Zafira enters the big league

Offering up to eight seats and a huge boot, the marque’s family bus takes on the Kombi and Carnival
Life
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
100 rare classics to go under the hammer at ...
Life / Motoring
2.
New Suzuki Baleno appeals to light budgets
Life / Motoring
3.
Lunch with Michael Olivier: talking wine and ...
Life
4.
Mercedes recalls more than 13,000 vehicles in SA ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Maserati to enter Formula E electric championship

Life / Motoring

Countries, carmakers commit to end fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040

Life / Motoring

Stigworx uses data to improve your driving skills

Life / Motoring

Garmin Catalyst shows merit as a driving coach

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.