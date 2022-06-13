Find anywhere fast: Jaguar Land Rover teams up with What3words

Jaguar Land Rover is offering customers accurate navigation even in the most remote locations, by becoming the first car manufacturer to integrate What3words global location technology into vehicles already on the road.

The system can be installed through a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update. Once updated, the system allows customers to input What3words addresses directly into the navigation bar on the Pivi Pro Infotainment system.

What3words has divided the globe into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, and given each one a unique combination of three words: a What3words address. For instance, the Kyalami racetrack is listed as “extremes.sloping.fizzy”.

The technology works without the need for mobile connectivity, and new and existing customers will be able to navigate to any precise location in the world using just three words.

“This world-changing technology is all about simplification, providing our customers with a seamless modern luxury experience that means they can find their way anywhere in the world without having to worry about connectivity,” said Mark Carter, navigation product owner, digital product platform at Jaguar Land Rover.

Jaguar Land Rover and What3words have worked together since 2018, when they created What3words addresses to help improve healthcare administration on the remote Scottish island of Mull.

A What3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. The free What3words app is available for iOS and Android.