Catching the next steel sector phoenix ArcelorMittal SA's JSE resurrection was nothing short of spectacular. The FM rounds up two other steel contenders

Who doesn’t love a compelling turnaround story?

Steel giant ArcelorMittal’s trading statement for the full year to end-December caused a flurry of excitement among mainly retail investors, though the market’s belief in Arcelor’s turnaround was already well reinforced in the third quarter of last year...