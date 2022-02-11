Companies / Industrials

Bidvest’s shares leap 10% as it flags profit jump

Headline earnings per share are expected to rise as much as 40% in the group’s half year to end-December

11 February 2022 - 11:54 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED

Shares in Bidvest, whose diverse interests span cleaning services to used cars and freight management, jumped as much as 10% on Friday morning, after the group said it expects profits to rise more than a third in its half-year to end-December.

Headline earnings per share are expected to rise by between 35% and 40% in the six months to end-December, the group said, with its shares leaping as much as 10.27% in response, adding R7bn in market value.

In morning trade Bidvest’s shares had pared gains, but were still on track for their best day in 15 months, up 8.61% at R215.39.

Founded three decades ago, Bidvest’s portfolio includes services, freight, consumer and commercial products, financial services and automotive and is arguably considered a proxy for the performance of the economy.

The group didn’t go into details in its trading statement on Friday, but it said in November, in a voluntary update, that its financial performance was “strong” and it was encouraged by demand slowly returning in the travel and tourism related industries, as well as corporate office consumables.

The group’s business service operations, which include the services, freight and financial services divisions, delivered “a very strong performance,” in the four months to end-October, it said at the time.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Bidvest upbeat after swinging back to profit

Efforts at keeping costs low, and a shift in managerial focus to profits rather than volumes, helped four of the group's divisions deliver record ...
Companies
5 months ago

Bidvest’s varied assets provide a cushion from Covid-19

There has been a pickup in demand for hygiene-related services and DIY products as more people work from home
Companies
8 months ago

Bidvest still on the hunt for acquisitions as Covid-19 boosts hygiene demand

The diversified industrial conglomerate received a leg-up from a UK provider PHS, which it acquired in 2020 just as demand for cleaning services rose
Companies
11 months ago
