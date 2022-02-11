Bidvest’s shares leap 10% as it flags profit jump

Shares in Bidvest, whose diverse interests span cleaning services to used cars and freight management, jumped as much as 10% on Friday morning, after the group said it expects profits to rise more than a third in its half-year to end-December.

Headline earnings per share are expected to rise by between 35% and 40% in the six months to end-December, the group said, with its shares leaping as much as 10.27% in response, adding R7bn in market value.

In morning trade Bidvest’s shares had pared gains, but were still on track for their best day in 15 months, up 8.61% at R215.39.

Founded three decades ago, Bidvest’s portfolio includes services, freight, consumer and commercial products, financial services and automotive and is arguably considered a proxy for the performance of the economy.

The group didn’t go into details in its trading statement on Friday, but it said in November, in a voluntary update, that its financial performance was “strong” and it was encouraged by demand slowly returning in the travel and tourism related industries, as well as corporate office consumables.

The group’s business service operations, which include the services, freight and financial services divisions, delivered “a very strong performance,” in the four months to end-October, it said at the time.

