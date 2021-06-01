Companies / Industrials Bidvest’s varied assets provide a cushion from Covid-19 There has been a pickup in demand for hygiene-related services and DIY products as more people work from home BL PREMIUM

Bidvest Group, whose diverse businesses straddle many sectors of the economy, expects its headline profit to rise by more than 20% in the year to June, benefiting from the low base effect of 2020, when the economy came to a virtual standstill during the hard lockdown before gradually picking up.

Founded three decades ago, Bidvest’s portfolio spans services, freight, consumer and commercial products, financial services and automotive and is arguably considered a proxy for the performance of the economy...