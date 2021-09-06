Companies / Industrials Bidvest upbeat after swinging back to profit Efforts at keeping costs low, and a shift in managerial focus to profits rather than volumes, helped four of the group's divisions deliver record results B L Premium

Bidvest, whose diverse interests span cleaning services to used cars and freight management, gave a confident 2022 outlook after the industrial conglomerate returned to annual profit on Monday.

The group, valued at R67bn on the JSE, turned a R4.1bn profit, from a loss of R187m previously, allowing it to more than double its total dividend to 600c, translating to a R2bn payout for shareholders. ..