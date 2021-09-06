Bidvest upbeat after swinging back to profit
Efforts at keeping costs low, and a shift in managerial focus to profits rather than volumes, helped four of the group's divisions deliver record results
06 September 2021 - 14:41
Bidvest, whose diverse interests span cleaning services to used cars and freight management, gave a confident 2022 outlook after the industrial conglomerate returned to annual profit on Monday.
The group, valued at R67bn on the JSE, turned a R4.1bn profit, from a loss of R187m previously, allowing it to more than double its total dividend to 600c, translating to a R2bn payout for shareholders. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now