WATCH: How Bidvest could benefit from the pandemic

Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs and Small Talk Daily Research’s Anthony Clark talk to Business Day TV

07 May 2020 - 07:55 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ NIKKYTOK

The novel coronavirus has ushered in a new world order, and Bidvest appears to be positioned to benefit from the pandemic, with its recent acquisition of hygiene services group PHS.

Business Day TV spoke to the Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs and Anthony Clark from Small Talk Daily Research for a look at the stocks to buy and the ones to avoid during the Covid-19 pandemic.

