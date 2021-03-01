Companies / Industrials Bidvest still on the hunt for acquisitions as Covid-19 boosts hygiene demand The diversified industrial conglomerate received a leg-up from a UK provider PHS, which it acquired in 2020 just as demand for cleaning services rose BL PREMIUM

Industrial conglomerate Bidvest, the operations of which span from cleaning services to property interests, has upped its interim dividend and remains on the hunt for acquisitions, after getting a boost from Covid-19 related demand for better hygiene.

The group, which is confident in its ability to scale up existing operations, was looking for new opportunities and bolt-on acquisitions after a robust performance and market share gains in the six months to end-December, CEO Mpumi Madisa said on Monday...