Bidvest still on the hunt for acquisitions as Covid-19 boosts hygiene demand
The diversified industrial conglomerate received a leg-up from a UK provider PHS, which it acquired in 2020 just as demand for cleaning services rose
01 March 2021 - 09:53
UPDATED 01 March 2021 - 13:36
Industrial conglomerate Bidvest, the operations of which span from cleaning services to property interests, has upped its interim dividend and remains on the hunt for acquisitions, after getting a boost from Covid-19 related demand for better hygiene.
The group, which is confident in its ability to scale up existing operations, was looking for new opportunities and bolt-on acquisitions after a robust performance and market share gains in the six months to end-December, CEO Mpumi Madisa said on Monday...
