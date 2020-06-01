Bidvest to take profit hit after writing down Comair
The group has fully written down its stake in the airline, which went into business rescue in May
Services, trading and distribution group Bidvest, which owns more than a quarter of aviation group Comair, said it has fully written down its investment in the airline.
Bidvest said it recognised a gross capital impairment of R203m, while its share of Comair’s operating losses is R209.7m.
Comair went into business rescue in May after Covid-19 grounded aircraft, but its business rescue practitioners have said there is a reasonable chance the business can be saved. A business rescue plan is due to be released on June 9.
Bidvest said on Monday it continued to battle with the impact of Covid-19, SA’s weak economy, and a decline in the share price of Adcock Ingram - of which it has a controlling stake.
Headline earnings per share in the group’s year to end-June is expected to fall by more than 20%, it said, adding it may issue a more detailed trading update.
In afternoon trade the group’s share price was down 2.81% to R147.58, having fallen 27.93% so far in 2020.