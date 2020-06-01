Companies / Financial Services

Bidvest to take profit hit after writing down Comair

The group has fully written down its stake in the airline, which went into business rescue in May

01 June 2020 - 14:25 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Services, trading and distribution group Bidvest, which owns more than a quarter of aviation group Comair, said it has fully written down its investment in the airline.

Bidvest said it recognised a gross capital impairment of R203m, while its share of Comair’s operating losses is R209.7m.

Comair went into business rescue in May after Covid-19 grounded aircraft, but its business rescue practitioners have said there is a reasonable chance the business can be saved. A business rescue plan is due to be released on June 9.

Bidvest said on Monday it continued to battle with the impact of Covid-19, SA’s weak economy, and a decline in the share price of Adcock Ingram - of which it has a controlling stake.

Headline earnings per share in the group’s year to end-June is expected to fall by more than 20%, it said, adding it may issue a more detailed trading update.

In afternoon trade the group’s share price was down 2.81% to R147.58, having fallen 27.93% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sale of enX’s fleet management business to Bidvest fails

Bidvest opted not to extend a date for the transaction as the parties waited for approval from the Prudential Authority
Companies
3 weeks ago

Bidvest built to withstand Covid-19 challenges

Services, trading and distribution group offers a good investment opportunity as it has what it takes to grow
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Reinet finds a new portfolio balance
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Bad loan write-offs may exceed that of 2008 ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Niche shops ask landlords for turnover-based ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Nampak writes down businesses by R3bn
Companies / Industrials
5.
NEW ANALYSIS: Gallo gives Black Coffee the kick ...
Companies

Related Articles

Sale of enX’s fleet management business to Bidvest fails

Companies

enX warns of profit fall due to Covid-19

Companies / Industrials

Bidvest built to withstand Covid-19 challenges

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.