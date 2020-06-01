Bidvest to take profit hit after writing down Comair

Services, trading and distribution group Bidvest, which owns more than a quarter of aviation group Comair, said it has fully written down its investment in the airline.

Bidvest said it recognised a gross capital impairment of R203m, while its share of Comair’s operating losses is R209.7m.

Comair went into business rescue in May after Covid-19 grounded aircraft, but its business rescue practitioners have said there is a reasonable chance the business can be saved. A business rescue plan is due to be released on June 9.

Bidvest said on Monday it continued to battle with the impact of Covid-19, SA’s weak economy, and a decline in the share price of Adcock Ingram - of which it has a controlling stake.

Headline earnings per share in the group’s year to end-June is expected to fall by more than 20%, it said, adding it may issue a more detailed trading update.

In afternoon trade the group’s share price was down 2.81% to R147.58, having fallen 27.93% so far in 2020.

