Companies / Industrials COMPANY COMMENT Could Afrox’s delisting be the start of a trend? Weakness and suppressed share prices might be enough to convince firms that this is the best time to put struggling SA counters out of their misery BL PREMIUM

The delisting of Afrox is adding to the list of companies that are leaving the bourse as they look to rebuild in a deep recession.

Some private companies and international groups might just take a punt and make takeover offers for a number of JSE-listed groups. Rand weakness and suppressed share prices might be enough to convince companies that this is the best time to put struggling SA counters out of their misery.