Could Afrox’s delisting be the start of a trend?
Weakness and suppressed share prices might be enough to convince firms that this is the best time to put struggling SA counters out of their misery
19 October 2020 - 19:18
The delisting of Afrox is adding to the list of companies that are leaving the bourse as they look to rebuild in a deep recession.
Some private companies and international groups might just take a punt and make takeover offers for a number of JSE-listed groups. Rand weakness and suppressed share prices might be enough to convince companies that this is the best time to put struggling SA counters out of their misery.
