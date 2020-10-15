What next for PSG’s Zeder?
The sale of its Pioneer Foods stakes has put Zeder on the road to being wound up, or making good on its last assets
15 October 2020 - 05:00
Most market observers think PSG’s agribusiness investment company, Zeder Investments, has probably run its course.
The sentiment for agribusiness on the JSE is dour, and there are no longer a lot of opportunities to plough money into undervalued large farming or agricultural service enterprises.
