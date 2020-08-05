UNDER ADMINISTRATION
Intu Properties delisting comes as a blow to JSE
Intu has been under pressure from the rise of e-commerce and is under the administration of KPMG
05 August 2020 - 11:14
UPDATED 05 August 2020 - 23:33
A decade after it was formed as the brainchild of the late SA life assurance mogul and philanthropist Donald Gordon, Intu Properties, the UK’s largest shopping mall chain, will delist from the JSE and London Stock Exchange (LSE).
The company, which owns 17 malls in the UK including the Trafford Centre in Manchester, and one in Spain, said on Wednesday that the delistings had been approved and that its future and that of its shareholders’ billions of rand in investments now lie in the hands of administrators KPMG.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now