UNDER ADMINISTRATION Intu Properties delisting comes as a blow to JSE Intu has been under pressure from the rise of e-commerce and is under the administration of KPMG

A decade after it was formed as the brainchild of the late SA life assurance mogul and philanthropist Donald Gordon, Intu Properties, the UK’s largest shopping mall chain, will delist from the JSE and London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The company, which owns 17 malls in the UK including the Trafford Centre in Manchester, and one in Spain, said on Wednesday that the delistings had been approved and that its future and that of its shareholders’ billions of rand in investments now lie in the hands of administrators KPMG.