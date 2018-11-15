Companies / Industrials

Sappi’s profit slumps as it focuses on ‘shift in profit mix’

The company says projects in its European and North American paper facilities, as well as the revamping of some South African pulp plants, increased capital expenditure

15 November 2018 - 13:39 Patricia Aruo
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Paper and pulp maker Sappi said on Thursday that its profit for the full year fell 4.4% as it ramped up investment to modernise plants and shift production to more profitable products.

The Johannesburg-based company, whose European and North American operations contribute 51% and 25% of Sappi's sales respectively, said profit fell to $323m from $338m.

The company said projects in its European and North American paper facilities as well as the revamping of some South African pulp plants increased capital expenditure.

The investment is part of a "further shift in the product mix of the group away from the traditional graphic paper business towards higher margin and growth," Sappi said in a statement.

Capital expenditure was $146m, the bulk of which was contributed by projects undertaken at the Ngodwana and Saiccor pulp mills in SA.

"We are feeling pretty satisfied despite the fact that we have come in flat despite all of those production stoppages," CEO Stephen Binnie said in an interview.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, which excludes special items, fell to $762m from $785m in 2017. Fourth quarter profit was up 4.9% while annual sales rose to $5.8m.

A final dividend of 17 US cents was declared.

"The results were largely in line with expectations with the operational challenges in the early part of the year negatively weighing on some of the performance in the fourth quarter," said Wade Napier, investment analyst at Avior Capital Markets.

Sappi said its profits also came under pressure from the firmer rand during the first half of the 2018 calendar year but it expects a shift should current dollar strength persist.

"Nearly all the product from our South African business is exported so a stronger currency effectively reduces our profit. Now that the rand is weaker than it has been for much of the previous financial year, we feel a little better going forward," Binnie said.

Napier believes improved local profits should be sufficient to offset the decline Sappi expects in its European market as a result of a projected economic slow down. 

Reuters

