ELB’s share jumps after getting green light to build power plant for Sappi

JSE-listed engineering group ELB’s share price rose 3.4% to R23 on Monday after announcing it had received the go-ahead to build a wood chip-driven power plant at Sappi’s Ngodwana paper mill in Mpumalanga.

ELB said the proposed 25MW biomass power plant had been given a green light in the latest round of the government’s renewable energy independent power producer programme.

The power pant at Sappi’s mill will be designed and built by ELB’s engineering services division in partnership with KC Cottrell.

"The project will use biomass recovered from surrounding plantations and screened waste material from the mill production process. The power plant will burn up to 35 tonnes per hour of biomass in a boiler in order to generate steam and drive a turbine to generate electricity, which will be fed into the grid," ELB said.

The project is expected to take 27 months to complete, creating 2,500 person-months of employment for South African citizens.

"The plant design, specification and application is unique to biomass power producers and entities within the timber industry and represents an exciting opportunity for engineering services to deliver what ELB believes will become a reference biomass power plant for Africa," the statement said.