Big drop in Sappi price not warranted, says CEO Steve Binnie

The more than 10% fall in Sappi’s share price in Monday’s early trade after it reported lower quarterly profit and earnings, was an overreaction, says CEO Steve Binnie.

The decline in the share price, the biggest intraday drop since July 2015, wiped off about R5bn of the company’s market capitalisation. It closed 9.51% weaker at R91.30.

Binnie said even though the company experienced nonrecurring operational and production problems at its SA and North American businesses during the quarter, these did not warrant the massive drop in the share price.

"This seems like an overreaction," he said.

The once-off problems pertained to longer than anticipated shutdowns at its Somerset Mill in the US and Ngodwana, Mpumalanga plant, said Binnie.

Sappi spokesperson Andre Oberholzer said on Monday that problems with third-party contractors caused the delays.

Binnie said that as a result of the operational and production problems, "lost opportunity" for Somerset Mill and Ngodwana operations were $8m and $3m, respectively. The diversified woodfibre group said maintenance shutdowns and "additional production and commissioning issues" at Ngodwana and at Saiccor mill in Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal, reduced production by about 30,000t.

Cobus Cilliers of 36ONE Asset Management said he had expected slightly better results from the company even though the third quarter is the company’s maintenance season.

He concurred with Binnie that the fall in the share price seemed excessive.

"I agree with that. I think people expected better performance. But it is worth noting that the production issues are nonrecurring. In the next 12 months the company is well poised to capture market share," Cilliers said.

In the third quarter to June, profit fell from $58m to $51m. The company attributed the lower profit to increased depreciation expense following the higher capital expenditure activity. In the period, Sappi’s capital expenditure was $188m.

"Capital expenditure increased due to the now completed paper machine conversion at Somerset Mill and the debottlenecking of dissolving wood pulp production at our Ngodwana and Saiccor mills," Binnie said.

Earnings per share were marginally down from US11c to US10c a share, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was unchanged at $155m.

