Sappi announces nearly R8bn injection for KwaZulu-Natal mill

Sappi has announced almost R8bn in planned investments in KwaZulu-Natal, which acting premier Sihle Zikalala has hailed as a boost for the province’s economy.

The South African pulp and paper company plans major upgrades at its Saiccor mill in Umkomaas‚ south of Durban.

The investments will include a R2.7bn capacity expansion project as well as R5bn to spent over five years on various continuous improvement initiatives and upgrades.

Zikalala said on Monday that it was heartening that businesses such as Sappi made commitments to the provincial economy.

"We will continue to sell our province as a destination for quality investments. Working with central government‚ we will also continue to create an environment which is conducive for businesses to thrive‚" said Zikalala‚ who is the province’s economic development MEC.

Zikalala‚ who was elected unopposed as the provincial ANC chairman at its conference at the weekend‚ commended Sappi for its recently launched skills centre near the Saiccor Mill, which has created training and skills opportunities for the local youth.

He said he had been assured Sappi would work swiftly to obtain the necessary authorisation to make the company’s planned investments a reality.

Sappi group CEO Steve Binnie said: "Sappi has seen significant benefits in serving its global customers from its South African operations. Sappi invested R4.3bn from 2012 to 2018 to increase its dissolving pulp capacity in SA. This global market has shown such strong growth that Sappi will again increase capacity in SA by investing R2.7bn at Saiccor during 2018 and 2019."

He noted that Sappi contributes 1% of SA’s total foreign revenue from its South African operations, and supplies the fruit export industry — which contributes about 4% to the country’s foreign revenue — with most of their packaging requirements.

Alex Thiel‚ CEO of Sappi Southern Africa‚ said: "In addition to expanding capacity‚ Sappi is planning to invest R5bn over the next five years through maintenance and upgrade projects to decrease production costs‚ introduce new technology‚ optimise processes. and future-proof manufacturing systems at Saiccor Mill.

"These investments will secure the mill’s future by increasing its global cost competitiveness and significantly reducing its environmental footprint."