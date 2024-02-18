Shareholder pressure behind R21bn sale of UK business, says Life Healthcare CEO
Peter Wharton-Hood says shareholders preferred to get dividends rather than wait for long-term rewards
18 February 2024 - 15:04
The CEO of Life Healthcare, one of SA’s largest private hospital groups, says its recent R21bn sale of its UK-based business Alliance Medical Group (AMG) to Icon Infrastructure was agitated for by shareholders who wanted to get dividend payouts.
Peter Wharton-Hood told corporate and investment bank Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) in a podcast last week that the company had to embark on a “reluctant seller strategy” to see the multibillion-rand transaction through...
