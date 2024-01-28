Life Healthcare inches closer to bulking up its renal dialysis services
The Competition Commission recommends that the deal to acquire Fresenius Medical Care’s clinics be approved with conditions
28 January 2024 - 19:15
Private hospital operator Life Healthcare’s deal to acquire German healthcare company Fresenius Medical Care’s renal dialysis clinics in Southern Africa is closer to completion after the Competition Commission recommended it be approved with conditions.
“The proposed transaction raises substantial competition concerns ... relat[ing] to potential foreclosure of other non-integrated dialysis service providers who require access to the acquiring group acute hospital for the provision of dialysis services,” the commission said on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.