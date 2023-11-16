Life Healthcare share tumbles even as it promises shareholder windfall
The hospital operator plans to distribute about R8.1bn to shareholders
16 November 2023 - 09:13
Private hospital operator Life Healthcare plans to reward shareholders with R8.4bn if the proposed sale of its UK-based diagnostic imaging business, Alliance Medical Group (AMG), goes ahead as planned, it said on Thursday.
Life Healthcare’s core business comes from the 66 private hospitals it operates in Southern Africa. It also operates mental health and renal dialysis facilities, and owns AMG, which provides services in the UK, Italy, Ireland and several other European countries...
