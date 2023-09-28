Netcare expects to reach annual targets and spend less than planned on diesel
Revenue is expected to grow 9%-10% for the group from the R21.6bn despite lower activity in June and July
28 September 2023 - 10:58
Private-hospital operator Netcare is on track to meet its annual guidance and expects to spend less on diesel, as power cuts were less severe than expected during the winter months.
The company, valued at about R19.3bn on the JSE, said on Thursday in a voluntary update about its year to end-September that its total paid patient days (PPDs) were expected to rise about 6.8% year on year, in line with the guidance of 6.5%-7.5% growth, and the occupancy rate to improve 4.3 percentage points to 64.4%...
