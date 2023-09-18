AfroCentric skips dividend as annual profit plunges
18 September 2023 - 15:04
Healthcare group AfroCentric reported a fall in profit and decided against rewarding shareholders as it felt the effects of various changes in the company, including restructuring, and declining demand for healthcare since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The trading in the pharmaceutical cluster has normalised back to pre-Covid levels and therefore decreasing from the high levels experienced in the June 2022 financial year which was driven by the Covid-19 impact,” the company valued at about R2.8bn on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-June...
