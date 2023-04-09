Opinion

Merger & acquisition activity set to increase

BL Premium
09 April 2023 - 07:50 Matthew Eb and Itumeleng Molefe

 

After a relatively strong 2021, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity dropped off in 2022, in South Africa and globally. However, we anticipate a pickup towards the end of this year as key drivers of activity fall into place. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.