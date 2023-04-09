The Treasury has reiterated its intention to reinstate the exemption it granted Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure
The South Africa investment conference will take place after a particularly torrid week for Ramaphosa's presidency
Simoné Muller is the residential property manager at Acsiopolis
After a relatively strong 2021, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity dropped off in 2022, in South Africa and globally. However, we anticipate a pickup towards the end of this year as key drivers of activity fall into place. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Merger & acquisition activity set to increase
After a relatively strong 2021, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity dropped off in 2022, in South Africa and globally. However, we anticipate a pickup towards the end of this year as key drivers of activity fall into place. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.