WATCH: Sanlam and AfroCentric conclude acquisition deal

Business Day TV speaks to AfroCentric Group CEO Ahmed Banderker

30 May 2023 - 21:26
AfroCentric CEO Ahmed Banderker. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
AfroCentric CEO Ahmed Banderker. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

AfroCentric and Sanlam have finally concluded an acquisition deal. The agreement will see Sanlam take on a controlling stake in Afrocentric, which amounts to 60% of the business. Business Day TV unpacked the merits of the deal with AfroCentric Group CEO Ahmed Banderker.

