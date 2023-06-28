Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
With PPPFA scrapped, local content, ownership and job creation are threatened
The current permits will remain valid for 12 months
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Company says its capital raising needs will be served better in unlisted environment
Survey shows load-shedding and high food and fuel prices a huge worry
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer
Switzerland says it is a neutral country and so cannot approve sales of arms bound for an active conflict zone
Gqeberha-born Stephen Harris promoted to ICC International Panel
German carmaker will produce BMW X3 in SA as plug-in hybrid for export
Advanced Health plans to delist from the JSE after majority owners led by chair Alfred Grillenberger offered to buy out minority investors at 80c per share.
The company went public nearly a decade ago with a vision of rolling out affordable and quality day hospitals in SA...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DAY HOSPITALS
Advanced Health to delist from the JSE
Company says its capital raising needs will be served better in unlisted environment
Advanced Health plans to delist from the JSE after majority owners led by chair Alfred Grillenberger offered to buy out minority investors at 80c per share.
The company went public nearly a decade ago with a vision of rolling out affordable and quality day hospitals in SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.