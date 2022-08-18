×

Adcock flags profit growth as colds and flu return

The firm said in June its trading environment had improved amid greater demand for over-the-counter and consumer healthcare products

18 August 2022 - 11:47 Nico Gous

Adcock Ingram, which counts Panado painkillers and the cold and flu product Corenza C among its products, has flagged profit growth of at least a fifth in its year to end-June, benefiting from improved demand for over-the-counter products.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to increase by 23.5%-24% to as much as 502c to end-June, the firm said in a brief trading update, with earnings per share expected to rise by between 24%-25%...

