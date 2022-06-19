Business New cannabis start-up enters market high with hopes South Africa has the opportunity to build on its reputation as the regional best-in-class operator and to showcase its already successful cultivation and plant genetics abilities B L Premium

KwaZulu-Natal start-up Tri-Medi Canna has partnered with UK-listed pharmaceutical company Apollon Formularies to open a cannabis production plant in SA.

Tri-Medi Canna was established to focus on medical cannabis, a booming industry that the company said is forecast to be worth up to $7.1bn (R113.7bn) in Africa by next year, with SA potentially accounting for 70% of that. ..