New cannabis start-up enters market high with hopes
South Africa has the opportunity to build on its reputation as the regional best-in-class operator and to showcase its already successful cultivation and plant genetics abilities
19 June 2022 - 08:51
KwaZulu-Natal start-up Tri-Medi Canna has partnered with UK-listed pharmaceutical company Apollon Formularies to open a cannabis production plant in SA.
Tri-Medi Canna was established to focus on medical cannabis, a booming industry that the company said is forecast to be worth up to $7.1bn (R113.7bn) in Africa by next year, with SA potentially accounting for 70% of that. ..
