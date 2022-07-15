×

Companies / Healthcare

Adcock Ingram’s share price shoots up on profit news

The pharmaceutical manufacturer said in a trading statement it expects headline earnings per share to increase by at least 20% year on year

15 July 2022 - 18:29 Nico Gous

Adcock Ingram’s share price shot up after it announced it is expecting a bump in headline earnings.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer said in a trading statement on Friday it expects headline earnings per share to increase by 80.9c, or at least a 20% year on year, for its year ended June. ..

