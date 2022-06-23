Companies / Healthcare Aspen hopeful about future vaccine orders The pharmaceutical giant is optimistic international procurement agencies will heed clarion calls to procure African-produced vaccines B L Premium

Aspen Pharmacare, the owner of Africa’s first Covid-19 vaccination manufacturing plant, says it is hopeful that the AU’s call for international procurement agencies to buy its vaccines will see orders come in.

This comes as AU heads of state last week called on procurement agencies including vaccine alliance Gavi, which co-leads Covax, to start procuring at least 30% of their vaccines from the continent’s manufacturers. Covax was formed to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines throughout the world, including to poorer countries...