Netcare chair Thevendrie Brewer resigns
07 July 2022 - 11:19
Thevendrie Brewer will resign as the chair of Netcare at the end of 2022, because her family is emigrating.
“The Netcare board of directors wishes to express its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Ms Brewer for her outstanding guidance and wise stewardship, as well as her invaluable contributions over the past 10 years and wishes her well in her future endeavours,” the company said in a brief statement on Thursday...
