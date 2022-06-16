MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
Remgro’s Mediclinic blunder
Cheeky is a nice way to describe Remgro’s bid to buy out the hospital group’s minorities. It will need to cough up if it is to win over the market
16 June 2022 - 05:00
Remgro should know better. If the JSE’s largest investment company is serious about restructuring its portfolio to close a frustrating market discount, then perhaps it should not be pitching opportunistic buyout offers to minority shareholders in Mediclinic International.
But if a deal eventually does come off, Remgro will be taking a huge step towards reinventing itself as a compelling hub of top-quality unlisted investments...
