Clientèle gets go-ahead for acquisition of 1Life
Competition Commission approves the R1.9bn deal with conditions
27 May 2024 - 05:00
UPDATED 27 May 2024 - 14:44
Insurance group Clientèle is a step closer to completing the acquisition of 1Life, creating a group with 1.5-million policies with an estimated embedded value of nearly R8bn.
The Competition Commission on Friday said it had approved the R1.9bn merger with conditions, with the matter now at the door of the Competition Tribunal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.