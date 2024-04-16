Household inflation higher than CPI, says Ninety One
Sample of household goods advertised in newspaper shows prices rose at 9.1% rate since 1986
16 April 2024 - 05:00
Calculations done by SA’s biggest asset manager show there is merit to the view that personal inflation outstrips the official consumer price index (CPI) data from Stats SA, leaving consumers much poorer.
The personal rate of inflation represents how your cost of living is rising, irrespective of the national average figure...
