Standard Bank has lion’s share of R11-trillion sector
The group has a 24.9% market share of advances
22 April 2024 - 05:00
Standard Bank continues to dominate market share of SA’s R11-trillion banking sector, with data indicating new digital-led lenders have a lot of road to cover to dent the dominance of the country’s top four banks.
Data from the SA Reserve Bank shows the country’s banking sector had R5.1-trillion in advances at end-2023 and deposits of R5.7-trillion...
