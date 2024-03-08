Capitec sees a reduction in bad debt
The bank said tighter credit criteria meant lower bad debt in the second-half compared to the first
08 March 2024 - 16:21
Capitec has issued a voluntary trading statement that shows headline earnings per share (HEPS) will increase 14%-16% for its year to end-February, as it saw a reduction in bad debt.
Its share rose as much 4.74% on the news and by 3.30pm was up 4.39% to R2,124.28...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.