Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Capitec earnings rise 16% as customer numbers continue to grow

Business Day TV talks to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie

23 April 2024 - 14:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie. Picture: SUPPLIED
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie. Picture: SUPPLIED

Capitec has posted a 16% rise in annual headline earnings as the group continues to increase its customer base. To unpack the performance in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Nedbank clamps down on rogue employees and clients
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Kumba flags rise in extortion mafias in mining ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Themba Baloyi to become chair at Curro
Companies
4.
Sasol revises guidance for Secunda operations ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Standard Bank has lion’s share of R11-trillion ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.