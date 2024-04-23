Surge in share price and profit helps Capitec CEO to R65m payday
The group’ headline earnings grew 16% from R9.2bn to R10.6bn, with a ROE of 26%
23 April 2024 - 12:22
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie’s total remuneration for the 2024 financial year rose to R65m, cementing his place as one of the industry’s top paid bosses.
Fourie’s pay was largely made up of a long-term incentive (LTI) of R42m. The surge in Capitec’s share price over the years and growth in profit flowing from its diversification strategy helped contribute to the figure...
