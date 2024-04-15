Constitutional Court’s landmark ruling a feat for Capitec vs Sars
Top court dispels uncertainty about VAT Act
15 April 2024 - 05:00
In a defining moment for SA’s financial jurisprudence that could herald changes to the VAT landscape, the Constitutional Court has handed down a judgment that is nothing short of a coup for Capitec Bank.
The case, in which there have been a number of legal tussles since the SA Revenue Service (Sars) initially disallowed the lender’s deduction claim in 2017, finally reached a denouement that favours Capitec...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.