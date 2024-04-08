Gender parity in asset management industry remains elusive
Data shows that men involved in investment decision-making outnumber women three to one
08 April 2024 - 05:00
Employment trends in the asset management industry continue to be heavily favour of men, especially when it comes to investment-related roles, the Asset Management Research Institute has said.
“The number of women who went into investment roles is less than half that of men. A total of 18 men were appointed as portfolio managers [in 2023] compared to only three women. There were 19 male investment analysts compared to nine females,” said Muitheri Wahome of the Asset Management Research Institute...
