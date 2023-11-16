EDITORIAL: How to increase women representation on boards
Boards should have transparent recruitment processes for directors
16 November 2023 - 05:00
The debate about the advancement of women in the workplace, especially leadership positions, has been going on for many years. Yet, progress has been painfully slow.
A recent study, “Status of gender of JSE-listed boards”, shows that female representation on JSE-listed companies inched up 1% to 35% last year in 2022 compared with a year earlier. This is disappointing...
