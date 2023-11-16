Gender pay gap disclosure not included in new law
Members of the portfolio committee vote against addition to amendment bill
16 November 2023 - 15:20
Companies listed on the JSE will not need to disclose their gender pay gap ratios after members of the portfolio committee voted against adding such a requirement to the Companies Amendment Bill.
The amendment bill, being considered by the portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition, proposes changes to the Companies Act and requires better disclosure of the pay gaps at a listed firm to deal with inequality in SA. It requires listed firms to disclose the salary of the top and the lowest paid worker and the ratio between the top and bottom 5% of earners. ..
