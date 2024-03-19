TIIETSO MOTSOENENG: Raising the bar: Santam follows Old Mutual in living wage revolution
Companies’ decision to set minimum wage at R180,000 a year is testament to leadership foresight and ethical stance
19 March 2024 - 05:00
In a world in which the gap between the rich and the poor is ever widening, Santam and Old Mutual stand out as a beacon of progressive change.
Santam, the short-term insurance arm of Sanlam, followed in the footsteps of rival Old Mutual in setting a minimum wage of R15,000 a month in a commendable move that shows its unwavering commitment to social responsibility and shareholders returns. ..
