WATCH: JSE posts higher annual profit

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Leila Fourie

18 March 2024 - 20:49
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
The JSE has reported a 6% increase in revenue and growth of 12% in headline earnings per share. It cited diversified business segments and asset classes across the business. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Leila Fourie for more detail.

