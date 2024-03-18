Business Day TV speaks to Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth and Investments
The JSE has reported a 6% increase in revenue and growth of 12% in headline earnings per share. It cited diversified business segments and asset classes across the business. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Leila Fourie for more detail.
WATCH: JSE posts higher annual profit
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Leila Fourie
The JSE has reported a 6% increase in revenue and growth of 12% in headline earnings per share. It cited diversified business segments and asset classes across the business. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Leila Fourie for more detail.
