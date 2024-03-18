Non-trading revenue saves day for JSE as trade volumes fall
Exchange aims to roll out several new products in the segment, which accounts for 36.8% of revenue
18 March 2024 - 19:55
The JSE Ltd, the listed company that operates Africa’s largest exchange, aims to grow its non-trading revenue by double digits in the years ahead as the volume of shares being traded on the local bourse dwindles, posing a liquidity challenge for investors.
CEO Leila Fourie on Monday said the exchange would be rolling out several new products to augment its non-trading business, which now accounts for 36.8% of revenue, up from 29% in 2019...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.