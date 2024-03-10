Newsmaker
How to staunch the foreign JSE exodus
Offshore investors will return if SOEs are fixed and fraudsters convicted, says Valdene Reddy of the JSE
10 March 2024 - 06:48
Valdene Reddy, director of capital markets at the JSE, says improvements in governance and transparency in key sectors, along with speedy prosecutions for white-collar crime, are “essential” to win the trust of foreign investors who are rapidly offloading local equities.
They investors sold a net R103bn of equities in the first 10 months of 2023, vs R73bn in the first 10 months of 2022 — a 40% surge...
