Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth and Investments

18 March 2024 - 20:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth and Investments

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE weaken on fading hopes ...
Markets
2.
Oil inches higher on expectation of more strikes ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
Gold falls as dollar stands firm
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.