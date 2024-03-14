Standard Bank grows earnings 27% to beat rivals
The group says higher average interest rates across all regions supported strong expansion in its net interest margin
14 March 2024 - 09:40
Standard Bank has come in well ahead of competitors with a 27% increase in headline earnings to R42.9bn for the year to end-December, helped by 49% jump in earnings from its Africa regions, which now account for more than half the group’s banking profits.
Earnings from its SA operations grew by a more pedestrian 3% as higher bad debt provisions ate into pre-provision profits, which were up 9%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.