WATCH: Old Mutual faces reputational damage after X storm

Business Day TV talks to Old Mutual’s director of public affairs, Celiwe Ross

13 March 2024 - 14:53
by Business Day TV
Old Mutual's Cape Town headquarters are shown in this picture taken March 7, 2016. File photo: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Business Day TV caught up with Old Mutual’s director of public affairs, Celiwe Ross, to discuss how the firm is managing the reputational damage it faces, following a post on social media platform X about the financial services provider’s non-payment of a pension policy despite a court order.

