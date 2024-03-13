Old Mutual's Cape Town headquarters are shown in this picture taken March 7, 2016. File photo: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Business Day TV caught up with Old Mutual’s director of public affairs, Celiwe Ross, to discuss how the firm is managing the reputational damage it faces, following a post on social media platform X about the financial services provider’s non-payment of a pension policy despite a court order.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Old Mutual faces reputational damage after X storm
Business Day TV talks to Old Mutual’s director of public affairs, Celiwe Ross
