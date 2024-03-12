Old Mutual meets unhappy client amid uproar
12 March 2024 - 19:13
Financial services provider Old Mutual has met Sebabatso Molefi after it did not pay her mother’s pension despite a court order ruling it must, leading to outrage on social media.
Old Mutual has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) since Friday after Molefi’s unhappy post last Tuesday went viral and users shared their own bad experiences with the insurer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.